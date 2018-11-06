‘Pizza to the Polls’ Feeds Midterm Voters Waiting in Line

“Pizza to the Polls” is a donation-based website that delivers free pizza to people standing in long lines to vote in the 2018 midterms.

All voters need to do is take a selfie or video with their phone, then submit it at the Polls.pizza website. Pizza to the Polls will then look up the nearest pizza place and have one delivered to them in line.

“Waiting in line for hours to vote? Tummies grumblin?” the site asks. “Pizza to the Polls is here to help. Send us reports of long lines and we’ll send in the delicious reinforcements.”

Help bring smiles to the faces of everyone hangning out at over-crowded polling places with a donation today ➡️ https://t.co/TAZOXotnXL https://t.co/GOIjRbjOrx — Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) October 23, 2018

“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote,” the website says, “but that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty.”

At the time of this writing, 5,799 pizzas have already been delivered to 348 polling centers in 41 states, and those numbers are ticking steadily upward. More than $250,000 has been raised, with $131,631 left for more delicious voting fuel.

The organization has made it clear that they are completely nonpartisan and are happy to fuel you exercising your rights as an American citizen no matter what your ballot looks like.