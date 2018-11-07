Donald Trump Willing to Work with Democrats to Regulate Social Media

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would be open to working with Democrats on social media regulation.

“I would look at that,” the president said in response to a question from Breitbart News during a White House press conference. “I think it’s a serious problem.”

The president added that regulation would be “dangerous” if it threatens freedom of speech, which he strongly supports.

“When you start regulating, a lot of bad things can happen, but I would certainly talk to the Democrats if they want to do that,” he said.

The president was scheduled to meet with companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter in October, but it failed to materialize before the election.

In an interview with Axios last week, Trump said he was “looking at” the idea of more regulation for social media tech companies, but he did not detail any proposals.