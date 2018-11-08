Congressional Districts with booming foreign-born populations sent some of the most far-left, socialist Democrats to Congress in the midterm elections this week.

On Tuesday night, congressional districts that have been dramatically changed by mass immigration elected Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley in Massachusettes.

The congressional districts sending some of the most liberal, far-left Democrats to Congress have large foreign-born populations that do not seem to be leveling off anytime soon as the U.S. continues admitting more than 1.5 million foreign nationals every year.

Ocasio-Cortez’s district, New York’s 14th, has a foreign-born population that is now nearing almost 50 percent. About 45.8 percent of the district is foreign-born.

The self-described socialist is expected to champion far-left policies such as nationwide and hemispheric open borders, Medicare for all, and the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“I happen to believe that an agency that has repeatedly, systematically, and violently committed human rights abuses cannot be reformed,” Ocasio-Cortez has said of ICE agents.

Ocasio-Cortez won with almost 80 percent of the vote in the midterms.

"I do not operate, and I do not come from a place of fear. [President Trump] is very fear-based. We need to operate from a place of courage and courage will trump that fear every time." –@Ocasio2018 talking to @timsteno pic.twitter.com/5T2hC9mi0v — Hope King (@lisahopeking) November 5, 2018

In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, Ilhan Omar — a Somali immigrant — won with 78 percent of the vote in midterm elections despite her far-left radical record.

Omar’s district has become increasingly foreign-born with now almost 15 percent of the region being born outside of the U.S. As MPR News notes, more than 35 percent of the district is nonwhite and there are 22,000 more foreign-born residents living in the district since Rep. Keith Ellison — the first Muslim elected to Congress — was first elected in 2008.

Omar, like Ocasio-Cortez, ran on a platform of Medicare for all, open borders, amnesty for all 12 to 22 million illegal aliens, and a federal guarantee of housing for all U.S. residents.

Omar has been accused of immigration fraud and marrying her brother.

VOA interviews Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN, a Somali-American politician, after her celebration party for winning a seat on Minnesota's State Congress.#VOAMidterms pic.twitter.com/M7a1U9rnyZ — The Voice of America (@VOANews) November 7, 2018

Democrat Ayanna Pressley won her spot in the new Congress after beating out her Democrat primary opponent Mike Capuano, a 10-term congressman, in Massachusetts’ 7th District.

The district has a foreign-born population that now exceeds 30 percent of the total district. The region is also one of the most hard-left districts in the U.S.

When Pressley won the primary in September, the New York Times spoke to Boston political operatives who said the far-left Democrat’s election was “the biggest sign” that the Democrat Party of union workers and a white working class was coming to an end.