Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Donald Trump Praises Law Enforcement Bravery After California Bar Shooting

People comfort each other as they sit near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County …
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

President Donald Trump praised California law enforcement after they responded to a mass shooting at country music bar night.

Twelve people were shot and killed as well as the alleged shooter.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus the first officer to enter the scene, died in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the shooter who also died.

“Great bravery shown by police,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital.”

The gunman entered Borderline Bar & Grill and threw smoke bombs and fired into the crowd of about 200 people late last night in Thousand Oaks, California.

Trump described the scene as “terrible.”

“God bless all of the victims and families of the victims,” he wrote. “Thank you to Law Enforcement.”

.