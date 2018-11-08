Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing Three Ribs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, was rushed to a hospital after fracturing three ribs in a fall at the court.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening. She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital earlier this morning,” a statement via from the Supreme Court reads. “Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment.”

The justice’s health has long been a matter of concern. In 2014, Ginsburg had a stent placed in her right coronary artery and has survived cancer multiple times. Ginsburg in 2012 fractured two ribs in a fall and remained mum about the incident for several months. She also was hospitalized after a bad reaction to medicine in 2009.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg rebuffed suggestions from some liberals that she should step down in the first two years of President Barack Obama’s second term, when Democrats also controlled the Senate and would have been likely to confirm her successor.

She already has hired clerks for the term that extends into 2020, indicating she has no plans to retire.

Ginsburg leads the court’s liberal wing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.