Leftists Blame ‘White Women’ for Red State Midterm Losses

Losers Gillum, Abrams, O'Rourke
Getty/AP Images

Leftists on Wednesday blamed “white women” for high-profile Democrat midterm losses, despite those candidates running in red states.

Egyptian-American journalist Mona Eltahawy tweeted Wednesday, “White women: footsoldiers of the patriarchy,” along with what percentage of white women had voted for GOP Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

She also tweeted screenshots of the percentages, which were broken down by race and gender.

According to the results, 76 percent of white women in Georgia voted for Kemp, versus 24 percent for Democrat candidate Stacy Abrams. In Texas, 59 percent of white women voted for Cruz versus 39 percent for Rep. Beto O’Rourke. In Florida, it was much tighter, with 51 percent voting for DeSantis, and 49 percent voting for his opponent Andrew Gillum.

In contrast, an overwhelming majority of black men and women voted for Abrams, O’Rourke, and Gillum. Abrams and Gillum are black, while O’Rourke is white.

There was, however, no mention that Georgia, Texas, and Florida are red states that overwhelmingly voted Republican in the 2016 presidential race. There was also no mention that Cruz is actually Latino.

Eltahawy tweeted that white women were voting GOP “against their own interests” and allying “with white supremacist patriarchy.”

“They are loyal to the party, even if political moderates & those who identify as progressive Left have concluded that GOP doesn’t respect women’s voices and bodies,” she asserted, despite the numerous liberal Hollywood and media figures who have been taken down by the #MeToo movement.

She was not alone in attacking “white women” for their disappointing losses in red states.

Some white women attacked other “white women”:

And white men also attacked “white women”:

Even women on the left who tried to argue that not “all white women are bigots” were attacked:

The conversation left some pointing out the inherent racism in leftists assuming one should vote by their race:

Turning Point’s Candace Owens, who has fought against the idea that one must vote Democrat if they are black and that black voters should not be taken for granted, celebrated Gillum’s loss.

“You win with BETTER IDEAS. Not BLACKER SKIN,” she tweeted.

 

