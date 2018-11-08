Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says the Thousand Oaks gunman used a legally purchased .45 caliber handgun in his attack.

Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred in Borderline Bar & Grill around 11:20 pm Wednesday night, killing 12 people. One of the deceased was Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus.

According to ABC News, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean indicates the gunman used a legally purchased handgun. USA Today also reported that the gun was a Glock which was legally purchased. This makes the Thousand Oaks gunman one of multiple mass public attackers who acquired their guns by complying with all the left’s gun controls, rather than circumventing them.

Here is a list of mass public attacks in which the attackers acquired their guns legally:

Tree of Life Synagogue attacker (October 27, 2018)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007), and many others.

Despite demonstrable proof that gun control does not stop determined attackers Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded to the Thousand Oaks shooting by pushing more gun laws.

