On Wednesday evening, a group of far-left activists gathered at the home of Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson in Washington DC.

In one video posted to social media, the group can be heard chanting, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight. We know where you sleep at night.” Although the account has been suspended, its tweets were archived and others have reposted the video both on Twitter and on Youtube.

The original tweet, now deleted, reads:

“Racist scumbag, leave town!” Every night you spread fear into our homes—fear of the other, fear of us, and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/QlNVKS4oxN — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 7, 2018

In another video shared, the group can be heard repeatedly chanting, “Racist scumbag, leave town.”

Tucker Carlson has been spewing nonstop hate and lies about he migrant caravan. He also has close ties to white supremacists: https://t.co/jMbQJk3o6D Activists protested tonight at Carlson’s Washington DC area home. You can’t hide from those you hurt, Tucker.#KnockKnockTucker pic.twitter.com/uh6xfJxztA — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) November 8, 2018

Tweets from the account that shared the videos claim Carlson has ties to white supremacists and states, “You can’t hide from those you hurt, Tucker.”

The group also chanted, “No borders! No walls! No USA at all!”

