Don Lemon: Stop Pretending Second Amendment is ‘Sacrosanct’

CNN host Don Lemon suggested we have to stop pretending the Second Amendment is “above all” and therefore “sacrosanct.” He made the claim as part of his reaction to the Thousand Oaks, California, shooting.

He said, “I don’t think it’s too much to ask for guns, Second Amendment right, and sense with it.”

Lemon’s segment began with he and fellow host Chris Cuomo pleading for more gun control. Their conversation included everything from Lemon suggesting our Founding Fathers had no idea the types of firearms that would exist in the 21st century to Cuomo arguing that our Founding Fathers did not intend the Second Amendment to be second.

At one point Lemon said, “We have to stop pretending that the Second Amendment is the amendment above all that’s sacrosanct.”

Ironically, Lemon and Cuomo were having this conversation on a 24-hour news channel, something our Founding Fathers could have never imagined. And the video of their exchange is available on web-based YouTube, something else our Founders could never have envisioned. Yet Lemon and Cuomo do not talk about curtailing the freedom of the press or of speech based on the existence of methods of expression our Founders could not have known.

Neither Lemon nor Cuomo mentioned that the Thousand Oaks attacker used a handgun that was legally-purchased.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.