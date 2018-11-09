Donald Trump: Authorities Investigating Possible Election Fraud in Florida

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that law enforcement was investigating possible election fraud in Florida after Gov. Rick Scott appeared to win his midterm senate race.

“Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Florida voted for Rick Scott!”

Mysteriously, thousands of additional votes from Broward County continue to be tallied by an elections official who allegedly has a history of mishandling election ballots.

Sen. Marco Rubio sounded the alarm on Thursday.

“Democrat lawyers are descending on Florida,” he wrote on Twitter. “They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. They are here to change the results of election and Broward is where they plan to do it.”

Scott’s campaign has filed a lawsuit against election officials in Broward Country and Palm Beach County.

“I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election from the great people of Florida,” Scott said in a late Thursday night press conference.

Scott led by 60,000 votes on election night, but that lead was narrowed to 34,000 on Wednesday. By Thursday night, Scott’s lead has narrowed to 15,092 votes.

“Their goal is to keep mysteriously finding votes until the election turns out the way they want,” Scott said.

Democrat lawyer Marc Elias told reporters on a conference call on Thursday that Nelson would win after the count and the recount of votes was finished.

“At the end of this process Sen. Nelson is going to prevail,” Elias said.

