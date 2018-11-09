President Donald Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Paris on Friday, warning that Democrats were involved with “crooked” and “shady” things while counting votes in the Florida election.

“There’s a lot of crooked stuff going on. It always seems to go the way of the Democrats. … All of a sudden, out of the wilderness, they find a lot of votes,” Trump said. “What’s going on in Florida is a disgrace.”

The president expressed concerns about the history of voting in Broward County, Florida, where thousands of new votes supporting Democrats were being reported.

He also warned that Attorney Marc Elias was involved with representing Democrat efforts in Florida, reminding reporters that he was connected with funding the Fusion GPS Russia “dossier” for Democrats in the 2016 election.

“They hire lawyers, and the votes always don’t seem to go the Republican way…It’s always the Democrats,” Trump said.

He urged reporters to investigate the election in Florida and the history of shady actions in Broward County.

“Just press ‘Broward County, slash election’; there’s a lot of dishonesty,” Trump says.