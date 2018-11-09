President Donald Trump dismissed Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway on Friday after he wrote a critical op-ed of the president in the New York Times.

Trump was asked by reporters about the op-ed as he left the White House to travel to Paris.

“You mean Mr. Kellyanne Conway?” Trump asked. “He’s just trying to get publicity for himself. Why don’t you do this, why don’t you ask Kellyanne that question, she might know him better than me.”

Conway wrote that Trump’s appointment of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions chief of staff Matt Whitaker as the acting attorney general was “unconstitutional” and “illegal” in the op-ed co-authored with lawyer Neal Katyal.

“It defies one of the explicit checks and balances set out in the Constitution, a provision designed to protect us all against the centralization of government power,” the op-ed read.

In his conversation with reporters, Trump argued that Whitaker was “Senate-confirmed” when he was appointed as a U.S. Attorney.

“He was Senate confirmed at the highest level when he was the U.S. attorney from Iowa,” he said.

George Conway remains critical of Trump, despite being married to Kellyanne Conway, one of the president’s most respected advisers.