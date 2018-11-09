Donald Trump Responds to Michelle Obama: I’ll ‘Never Forgive’ Your Husband

President Donald Trump responded to former First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday, after she wrote in her new book that she would “never forgive” Trump for questioning her husband’s birth certificate.

“I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military,” Trump said referring to former President Barack Obama. “I’ll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways, which I’ll talk to you about in the future.”

Trump dismissed her remarks as a “controversy” ginned up to sell books, commenting to reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Paris.

Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir that Trump’s actions endangered her family by stoking the “wingnuts” by highlighting the issue.

“Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him,” she wrote in her book, according to the Washington Post.

The former first lady’s response to Trump during the 2016 election was, “When they go low, we go high.”