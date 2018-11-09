Exit Polls: Regular Churchgoers Voted Republican in Midterms

Americans who say they attend religious services regularly were far more apt to vote Republican in the midterm elections than those who attend seldom or never, exit polls revealed.

According to CNN, 68 percent of voters who said they never attend religious services voted Democrat in their respective state and local elections, while only 30 percent of this group voted for the GOP.

Conversely, among those who replied that they attend religious service monthly or more, 55 percent voted Republican and 44 percent Democrat. As church attendance grows more frequent, the probability of voting Republican also rises.

Among those who attend religious services weekly or more, 58 percent voted Republican while only 40 percent voted for Democrat candidates.

A separate AP VoteCast poll conducted by National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago for Fox News and the Associated Press found an even a starker divide.

According to this survey, a full 61 percent of those who say they attend service once a week or more supported the Republicans, while among those who go to church at least once a month, 57 percent went for Republicans.

Meanwhile, 63 percent of Americans who say they never attend religious services voted Democrat.

This poll also found that those who claim no religious affiliation continue to grow as a share of the overall electorate, making up 17 percent of voters in 2018 as compared with just 12 percent in 2014.

The most recent voter data confirms polls following previous elections showing that the more religious a voter, the more likely they will support a Republican candidate, while the less religious will overwhelmingly tend to vote Democrat.

