Trump Bashes Democrat Efforts to Steal Elections in Florida, Arizona

President Trump took to Twitter Friday evening to slam Democrats, specifically those in Arizona and Florida, after vote totals continue to change in favor of Democrat candidates.

In one of the tweets, President Trump questioned how Rick Scott, the Republican candidate for Senate in Florida, only leads Democrat Bill Nelson by 15,000 votes after leading by 50,000 plus votes on election day. Trump referred to it as “The Broward Effect.”

Rick Scott was up by 50,000+ votes on Election Day, now they “found” many votes and he is only up 15,000 votes. “The Broward Effect.” How come they never find Republican votes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

President Trump then focused on Andrew Gillum, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate for Florida who conceded on Election Day to Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. Trump stated that Broward has put him “back into play.”

Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him “back into play.” Bill Nelson conceded Election – now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

President Trump then touted his success in Florida. Trump claimed Broward County was late with the vote tabulation in the 2016 Presidential Election and “probably getting ready to do a ‘number’,” but could not because there are not enough people living in Broward County to “falsify a victory.”

In the 2016 Election I was winning by so much in Florida that Broward County, which was very late with vote tabulation and probably getting ready to do a “number,” couldn’t do it because not enough people live in Broward for them to falsify a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

He also thanked Senator Marco Rubio for his assistance in exposing the “potential corruption going on with respect to election theft in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.”

Thank you @marcorubio for helping to expose the potential corruption going on with respect to Election Theft in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The WORLD is now watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

President Trump then posted a tweet questioning the Arizona Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. Trump questioned the potential for a “new election” and stated, “We must protect our democracy.”

Just out — in Arizona, SIGNATURES DON’T MATCH. Electoral corruption – Call for a new Election? We must protect our Democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

