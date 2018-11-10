President Donald Trump said on Saturday that government mismanagement of forests is responsible for the latest deadly fire in California.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Currently in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the president reacted to the three major forest fires raging across the state, destroying thousands of houses and killing nine people.

Trump warned that he may defund forest management in response to its failure to clear the forests.

“Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests,” Trump wrote. “Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”