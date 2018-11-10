Lawyers for both Florida Democratic candidates Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson fought on Friday night to allow non-United States citizens’ votes to be included in the 2018 midterm election results.

A transcript of a Palm Beach County Canvassing Board proceeding shows that the candidates’ lawyers objected to the rejection of votes cast by non-citizens, as first reported by The Daily Caller.





Source: Palm Beach County transcript

The Chairman of the Palm Beach Republican Party, Michael Barnett, said that the county’s canvassing board deemed a vote invalid after discovering it had been cast by a non-citizen, according to The Daily Caller.

Barnett added that the democrat candidates’ lawyers objected to disallowing the illegal vote.

Both Gillum and Nelson were reported to have conceded to their opponents after Tuesday’s election. Despite conceding, however, it appears that both Democrat candidates have been put ‘back into play,’ as President Donald Trump stated on Friday.

One of Nelson’s lawyers, Marc Elias, is also a Clinton campaign lawyer who worked for the Democratic National Committee and has ties to the infamous “dossier” regarding President Trump and Russia.

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida – I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Gillum rescinded his concession in a tweet on Saturday, adding that he was “unapologetic and uncompromised” in his call for a recount.

I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 10, 2018

Gillum had challenged Rep. Ron DeSantis for Governor of Florida, while Nelson ran against current Florida Governor Rick Scott for Senate in the 2018 midterm elections.

The two races in Florida, which are headed for a recount, are being overseen by supervisor Brenda Snipes, who has in the past allowed illegal aliens and felons to vote, as well as illegally destroying ballots.

