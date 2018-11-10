Mark Salter, former chief of staff to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), blasted the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for accusing vote-counters in Arizona of attempting to hand the state’s senate race to Democrat candidate Kyrsten Sinema.

“Stop doing this, NRSC.,” Salter tweeted Saturday in response to the group’s email blast criticizing Maricopa County election official Adrian Fontes’ recount efforts. “McSally is losing fair and square, and she’s underperforming in more than Maricopa. The race is almost certainly lost and nothing will change that.”

“All this does is poison our politics more. Despicable,” he added.

On Friday evening, Sinema continued to hold a slight lead over her Republican rival Martha McSally in the state’s Senate election race to succeed Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) — one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest critics.

As Breitbart News’s Michelle Moons reported: “Sinema has thus far garnered 49.34 percent of the vote with 991,433 ballots cast in her favor. McSally held 48.33 percent of the vote with 971,331 ballots cast in her favor. The difference between the two is a mere 20,102 votes.”

The NRSC did not issue a comment in response to Salter’s comments.