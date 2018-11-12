Donald Trump: Honest Vote Count in Florida ‘No Longer Possible’

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about a recount in the Florida election on Monday, claiming it was impossible to conduct a fair tally.

“An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected,” he wrote on Twitter. “Must go with Election Night!”

The recount of the midterm election vote has already started with the deadline for results on Thursday.

Trump suggested that Florida officials call the election in favor of Republican Rick Scott for Senator and Ron DeSantis for governor.

“Large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged,” he wrote, referring to thousands of additional votes in Broward County and Palm County.

Democrat Senator Bill Nelson has not conceded the election and Andrew Gillum, the Democrat candidate for governor, has withdrawn his concession.