Jeb Bush Accuses His Appointee Brenda Snipes of Breaking Election Laws

Failed 2016 presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush proclaimed Monday that controversial Broward County election supervisor Brenda Snipes should be fired. Bush fired the previous Broward supervisor before appointing Snipes in 2003.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Bush wrote in a statement posted Monday. “Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts.”

Snipes has come under fire for questionable vote counting practices as the margin between leading Republican gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates and their Democrat opponents has narrowed to the point of automatic recount territory.

Election fraud expert Eric Eggers of the Government Accountability Institute pointed to Snipes’ failure to follow Florida election law and the 2017 admission that her office allowed non-U.S. citizens and felons to vote. Broward County Commissioner Ilene Lieberman complained in 2012 that Snipes was known to “find” more ballots in the course of close election counts. Eggers listed several other improper actions by Snipes.

While governor of Florida, Bush appointed Snipes as Broward County Supervisor of elections in 2003 to replace Miriam Oliphant, whom he had removed on reports of “neglect of duty, incompetence and misfeasance,” according to WFTV and CNN.

