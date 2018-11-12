White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had four words to say when she read a Sunday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal predicting that Hillary Clinton would make another run for the presidency in 2020.

“Dear God, please, yes,” Conway tweeted Sunday evening:

Clinton ran for president twice already, losing once in the 2008 Democratic primary to former President Barack Obama and a second time to President Donald Trump in the 2016 general presidential election.

But former Clinton operative Mark Penn seemed to think Clinton has one more run left in her, making the case in the Wall Street Journal for Clinton to run for the presidency a third time.

Conway, President Trump’s final campaign manager who was the first woman to be in charge of a winning presidential campaign, took pleasure in telling the Daily Mail on election night in 2016 that she was the woman to “break the glass ceiling” instead of Hillary Clinton.

The White House counselor also commented on Clinton’s re-emergence in the political arena in 2017, calling it a telling sign that Democrats had “no game” and were operating without a leader.