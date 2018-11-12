The pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaire Koch brothers will “work aggressively” before the year’s end to obtain amnesty for the 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Koch brothers’ network of organizations — which campaigned for Democrats’ open borders policies in the midterm elections — are seeking to ram through their agenda of amnesty, prison release, and more free trade during the lame duck session of Congress before House Democrats are handed the majority in the new year. The year-end agenda is being launched with a multi-million dollar campaign.

A spokesman for the Koch brothers told NBC News:

“We will work aggressively to bring together a divided government to address these critical issues,” said James Davis, a Koch Network spokesman. “It’s a bold, positive vision for what we must do to help people improve their lives.” [Emphasis added] … “We see an opportunity to engage the American people to address some of the toughest problems facing our country: a broken criminal justice system, an immigration system that prevents good people from contributing, eliminating cronyism and promoting open trade,” Davis said. [Emphasis added]

The Koch brothers’ agenda includes securing amnesty for all DACA-enrolled and eligible illegal aliens — a population of about 3.5 million — while also lobbying Congress to pass legislation that would immediately release 4,000 convicts from federal prison.

The prison release legislation has been touted by first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The plan, though, is staunchly opposed by conservative leaders who say the legislation would reduce sentences and prison time for hardened drug traffickers.

Months ago, the Koch brothers launched a similar campaign to demand the Republican-controlled Congress pass DACA amnesty. In an ad, the Koch organizations called DACA illegal aliens “patriots” who “work hard” and “put food on the table.”