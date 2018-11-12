Police Allegedly Shoot, Kill Security Guard Who Stopped Bar Shooting

Police in the Chicago suburb of Midlothian allegedly shot and killed a security guard who had stopped a bar shooting and was holding a suspect at gunpoint.

WGN reports that a group of men was asked to leave Manny’s Blue Room Bar in Robbins, IL, at about 4 a.m. Sunday. One of the men who had been asked to leave allegedly re-entered the bar at opened fire. At that point, 26-year-old armed security guard Jemel Roberson returned fire then went outside to hold the suspect for police.

Witnesses said that police arrived to find that Roberson “had somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun on him like, ‘Don’t move.'” One of the officers allegedly opened fire and killed Roberson.

CBS Chicago reported that “Midlothian police and Cook County Sheriff’s officials confirmed officers from several agencies responded to the shooting, and a Midlothian police officer shot an armed person at the scene, who turned out to be a security guard.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said the security guard had a Firearm Owners Identification card, which allowed him to own a gun, but he allegedly did not have a concealed carry license.

According to the Associated Press, Roberson’s mother has filed a lawsuit seeking “$1 million from the community and the officer, whose name has yet to be released.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.