Democrats in the House quietly put forward a ban on 80 percent frames and gun parts kits while Americans were focused on voting and watching the outcome of the midterm elections.

The legislation, HR 7115, is sponsored by Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and has 16 Democrats as co-sponsors.

The states purpose of “the legislation is to prevent the sale, possession, or advertising, of 80 percent receivers, gun parts kits, etc.

The text of HR 7115 says:

To prohibit the sale, acquisition, distribution in commerce, or import into the United States of certain firearm receiver castings or blanks, assault weapon parts kits, and machine gun parts kits and the marketing or advertising of such castings or blanks and kits on any medium of electronic communications, to require homemade firearms to have serial numbers, and for other purposes.

The Firearms Policy Coalition warns that bill is ambiguous and would be far-reaching. For example, they explain that HR 7115 does not “make a distinction between upper and lower receivers” for AR-15s and would make “home gunsmithing” illegal.

Ironically, firearms built from 80 percent lowers are not 3-D firearms, yet the legislation is ubiquitously titled, “3-D Firearms Prohibition Act.”

