NBC reports President Donald Trump is looking at possible candidates to replace Chief of Staff John Kelly after clashes with first lady Melania Trump.

The outlet says the first lady has grown cross with Kelly concerning “staffing issues and travel requests.” Several of these issues have reportedly “escalated to the president.”

“There have been instances where the East Wing staff were not treated as equals to the male-dominated decision makers in Chief Kelly’s office,” a White House aide told NBC News. “Promotions were denied then finally granted after months of requests.”

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of Staff, Nick Ayers, is under consideration to replace Kelly, along with various other candidates. In addition to Kelly, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is said to be on the chopping block.

“The Secretary is honored to lead the men and women of DHS and is committed to implementing the President’s security-focused agenda to protect Americans from all threats and will continue to do so,” said DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton in a statement.

Previously sources told Breitbart News that Nielsen’s termination may spur Kelly’s to resign due to the closeness of the two officials. Senior administration officials told Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts that Nielsen’s removal is imminent.

Senior Administration officials this weekend told @foxnews @johnrobertsFox that Nielsen's ouster is NOT happening — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) November 13, 2018