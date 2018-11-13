Michelle Obama Selling ‘When They Go Low, We Go High’ Shirts on Book Tour 

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is selling “When they go low, we go high” shirts on her book tour, which kicked off at Chicago’s United Center on Tuesday evening with Oprah Winfrey.

The shirts featuring her signature phrase are reportedly selling for $35 as Obama tours nationwide to discuss her memoir, Becoming, at various arenas.

The shirt is one of the signature pieces for her 25-piece merchandise line that she launched for her book tour.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, $65 “Becoming” hoodies and $35 “Becoming” caps are also included in the collection:

*$65 for the “Becoming” hoodie. *$50 for a long-sleeve “Becoming” T-shirt that said “Me, Us, More.” $35 for any of these: A “Becoming” cap; a “When they go low, we go high” T-shirt, quoting one of her most famous lines and “Find your Flame and Keep it Lit” candles. *$30 for a “Becoming” tote bag. *$15 for a keychain. *$20 for the “find your voice” mug; “Becoming” onesies and a pin set. *$10 for “Becoming” pencils and bookmark.

Obama will reportedly donate the net proceeds from her merchandise sales “to Global Girls Alliance projects to support female education initiatives throughout the world.”