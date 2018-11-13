Official: Woolsey Fire Destruction ‘Significantly Higher’ Than 435 Structures

(AP) — Authorities say destruction from Southern California’s huge wildfire will be significantly higher than the 435 structures already counted as destroyed.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said at a press conference Tuesday that authorities are assessing damage from the 150-square-mile Woolsey Fire. Personnel are checking many canyon areas by foot, which will take several days.
Authorities say risk from the fire has dropped significantly, with people going home to many areas that were evacuated when the blaze broke out last Thursday.
Three chairs remain standing amid the destruction on the lot of a fire-ravaged home on Busch Drive in Malibu, California on November 13, 2018 as residents remain under evacuation. – At least 44 deaths have been reported so far from the late-season wildfires and with hundreds of people unaccounted for the toll is likely to rise, as thousands of weary firefighters waged a pitched battle against the deadliest infernos in California’s history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Luca Marinara surveys the scene of his family’s fire-ravaged home along Busch Drive in Malibu, California on November 13, 2018, where he returned with his mother Katherine to search for belongings. – At least 44 deaths have been reported so far from the late-season wildfires and with hundreds of people unaccounted for the toll is likely to rise, as thousands of weary firefighters waged a pitched battle against the deadliest infernos in California’s history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Burnt vehicles remain among other rubble from a fire-ravaged home on Busch Drive in Malibu, California on November 13, 2018 as residents remain under evacuation. – At least 44 deaths have been reported so far from the late-season wildfires and with hundreds of people unaccounted for the toll is likely to rise, as thousands of weary firefighters waged a pitched battle against the deadliest infernos in California’s history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
An exercise bike machine remains standing beside two cars, all burnt, on the lot of a fire-ravaged home on Busch Drive in Malibu, California on November 13, 2018 as residents remain under evacuation. – At least 44 deaths have been reported so far from the late-season wildfires and with hundreds of people unaccounted for the toll is likely to rise, as thousands of weary firefighters waged a pitched battle against the deadliest infernos in California’s history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Katherine Marinara and her son Luca return to their fire-ravaged home along Busch Drive in Malibu, California on November 13, 2018, as they search for belongings. – At least 44 deaths have been reported so far from the late-season wildfires and with hundreds of people unaccounted for the toll is likely to rise, as thousands of weary firefighters waged a pitched battle against the deadliest infernos in California’s history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Planes and helicopters are attacking a huge flare-up in a mountain wilderness area on the Ventura County side of the fire.
Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen says winds are pushing those flames away from nearby communities and he’s confident they’re safe.
Forecasters say rain could fall next week, raising concerns about mudflows.
.