Official: Woolsey Fire Destruction ‘Significantly Higher’ Than 435 Structures

(AP) — Authorities say destruction from Southern California’s huge wildfire will be significantly higher than the 435 structures already counted as destroyed.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said at a press conference Tuesday that authorities are assessing damage from the 150-square-mile Woolsey Fire. Personnel are checking many canyon areas by foot, which will take several days.

Authorities say risk from the fire has dropped significantly, with people going home to many areas that were evacuated when the blaze broke out last Thursday.

Planes and helicopters are attacking a huge flare-up in a mountain wilderness area on the Ventura County side of the fire.

Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen says winds are pushing those flames away from nearby communities and he’s confident they’re safe.

Forecasters say rain could fall next week, raising concerns about mudflows.