President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Thursday for colluding with tech giants during United States elections.

“Check out how biased Facebook, Google and Twitter are in favor of the Democrats,” he wrote. “That’s the real Collusion!”

Breitbart News has chronicled a surge of bias against conservatives and President Donald Trump in leadership and operations of the top tech companies in the United States.

Trump pointed to the tech companies role in the election after criticizing the ongoing Russia investigation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“The only ‘Collusion’ is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others,” he wrote.

