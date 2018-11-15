Donald Trump and Melania Trump Visit Hero Marines in Washington, DC

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania visited United States Marines on Thursday in Washington, DC.

The president and the first lady traveled via a motorcade to visit the barracks in Southeast Washington, meeting about 20 tables of Marines.

They also visited Marines who responded to a building fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in September.

Nearly a dozen Marines charged into the building that caught fire, bringing seniors to safety. All residents survived the blaze.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shared photos of the occasion on Twitter. She wrote, “President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS thanked Marines at the Marine Corps Barracks in Washington D.C and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you to all of the United States Marine Corp for what you do!”