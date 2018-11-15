An illegal alien has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing at Washington County, Arkansas police officers during a routine traffic stop.

Luis Cobos-Cenobio, a 29-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with attempted capital murder and other charges after dash cam video footage shows the illegal alien being pulled over and then swiftly firing at Arkansas police officers.

The footage then shows the illegal alien running back to his vehicle and driving away from the traffic stop. Down the road, Cobos-Cenobio allegedly stopped to let a female passenger out of the car before once again driving away.

Later in the day, a police officer found the illegal alien’s car and Cobos-Cenobio allegedly began shooting at the officers. After leading police in a chase, the illegal alien stopped and allowed police to take him into custody.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that no police officers were injured in the shootout, while Cobos-Cenobio sustained a shoulder injury during his arrest following the incident.

The illegal alien is being held on a $500,000 bond and has had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency detainer placed on him where, should he be released at any time, he will be turned over to federal immigration officials for prosecution and deportation.