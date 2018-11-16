Nolte – Media Cover-Up: Guy Who Yelled ‘Heil Hitler’ During ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Performance Hates Trump

The establishment media do not want you to know it was a Trump-hater who stood up during a Baltimore performance of Fiddler on the Roof to yell “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump!”

Look at the headlines:

Washington Post: “A man shouted ‘Heil Hitler’ and ‘Heil Trump’ during ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ — and people fled” CNN: “Man yells ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump!’ during a performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof'” New York Post: “Man has pro-Nazi, pro-Trump outburst at ‘Fiddler on the Roof’” New York Times: “Baltimore ‘Fiddler’ Disrupted by ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump'” Baltimore Sun: “Drunk man shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,’ does Nazi salute during Baltimore performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof'” NBC News: “A man yelled ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ at ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ show in Baltimore, sparking fear in the audience” ABC News: “Man shouted ‘Hail Hitler, hail Trump’ during intermission at ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ performance” USA Today: “Man shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ at ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ performance in Baltimore” Mediaite: “Trump Supporter Interrupts Fiddler on the Roof Performance Shouting ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’” CBS: “Witnesses: Man Shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ During Performance Of ‘Fiddler On The Roof’”

That’s just a taste. But as you can see, two outlets — the New York Post and the far-left Mediaite — chose to assume the man was a Trump supporter, when police say the opposite is true.

Some of the outlets above do not even bother to report the truth about the man being a Trump hater. It could be that the information was not available to them at the time. But a good faith search found no updated stories with this:

The man who yelled “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,” during a theater performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” this week reportedly said he made the statements because the production reminded him of his hatred of President Trump. Anthony M. Derlunas II, 58, told Baltimore Police that he yelled the slogans because the final scene before intermission reminded him of how much he despises the president[.]

The excerpt above is from the Hill, the ONLY outlet I could find with a factual headline: “Man said he yelled ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ during ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ because of hatred for Trump.”

The far-left CNN and New York Times actually do report the truth about the man’s anti-Trump activism, but bury that truth beneath four and eight paragraphs, respectively.

In a recent poll, 72 percent believe the media spread hate and division.

A poll taken in June showed that 72 percent believe the media deliberately spread fake news.

