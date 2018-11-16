House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) will subpoena former FBI Director James Comey and ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch to appear before lawmakers ahead of House Republicans ceding power to their Democrat colleagues next year, reports say.

The committee seeks information about the two Obama-era officials’ “decision-maker ahead of the 2016 presidential election,” an unnamed House Democrat aide revealed to Reuters. According to CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, the committee will issue subpoenas for Comey and Lynch on November 29 and December 5, respectively.

Reuters reports:

Goodlatte and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy have both been running a probe into whether the FBI botched of investigations leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Their probe looks at into the FBI’s handling of Russia’s role in U.S. politics and Hillary Clinton’s emails when she was secretary of state. … David Kelley, a lawyer for Comey, said his client has not been contacted by Republicans on the committee since Oct. 1, when he sent the lawmakers a letter offering to testify only it were a public hearing.

President Trump has frequently spoken out against special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, calling it a “total mess” and a “witch hunt” as recent as this week.

The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want,” the president tweeted.

“They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t…….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years,” he continued. “They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who is widely believed to replace Goodlatte in January, criticized the move. “It is unfortunate that the outgoing majority is resorting to these tactics,” said Nadler. “These subpoenas are coming out of the blue, with very little time left on the calendar.”

Goodlatte’s office has yet to issue a statement regarding the report.