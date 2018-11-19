Donald and Melania Trump Welcome White House Christmas Tree

The beautiful, nearly 20-foot North Carolina Fraser fir chosen as the White House Christmas tree arrived on Monday and was received by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania.

A horse-drawn carriage carried the Mountain Top Fraser fir tree to the White House North Portico, where the president and first lady emerged from the White House to receive it. The Smith family presented the tree that was grown in North Carolina:

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump receive the beautiful White House Christmas tree as the near 20-ft Fraser Fir arrived on horse-drawn carriage @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS #Christmas pic.twitter.com/yovI9ev0rh — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) November 19, 2018

The first couple took a turn around the carriage and tree as the United States Marine Band played Christmas songs. The Trumps stopped at points around the tree to take in the Fraser fir that will find a home in the White House Blue Room.

Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association award have provided official trees for the White House since 1966, according to the White House:

