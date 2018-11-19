Menu
Donald and Melania Trump Welcome White House Christmas Tree

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump receive the White House Christmas Tree, at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The North Carolina-grown 19 1/2-foot-tall Fraser Fir will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
The beautiful, nearly 20-foot North Carolina Fraser fir chosen as the White House Christmas tree arrived on Monday and was received by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania.

A horse-drawn carriage carried the Mountain Top Fraser fir tree to the White House North Portico, where the president and first lady emerged from the White House to receive it. The Smith family presented the tree that was grown in North Carolina:

The first couple took a turn around the carriage and tree as the United States Marine Band played Christmas songs. The Trumps stopped at points around the tree to take in the Fraser fir that will find a home in the White House Blue Room.

Winners of the National Christmas Tree Association award have provided official trees for the White House since 1966, according to the White House:

