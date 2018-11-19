Menu
Ocasio-Cortez Accuses GOP of ‘Drooling’ over Her Mistakes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York speaks to a reporter, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. The 28-year-old political newcomer who upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's Democrat primary says she brings an "urgency" to the fight for working families.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had a few choice words for Republicans on Sunday evening, accusing them of “drooling” over her errors in “real” time.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, claimed Republicans were “drooling over every minute of footage” of her, waiting for her to mess up after her recent election to Congress:

The self-described Democratic Socialist then suggested Republicans should “actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right” to health care in America.

Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic Socialist who would be the youngest member of Congress once she is sworn in, made several outlandish statements since she won her congressional election in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

In her victory speech several weeks ago, Ocasio-Cortez accused the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency of “human rights violations” for enforcing immigration laws.

She also demanded that the U.S. shift “100 percent of its energy consumption to renewable energy” over the next ten years, urging Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi commit to that promise.

