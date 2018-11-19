Ocasio-Cortez Accuses GOP of ‘Drooling’ over Her Mistakes

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had a few choice words for Republicans on Sunday evening, accusing them of “drooling” over her errors in “real” time.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, claimed Republicans were “drooling over every minute of footage” of her, waiting for her to mess up after her recent election to Congress:

Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare. https://t.co/fMOijEa7tF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 19, 2018

The self-described Democratic Socialist then suggested Republicans should “actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right” to health care in America.

Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic Socialist who would be the youngest member of Congress once she is sworn in, made several outlandish statements since she won her congressional election in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

In her victory speech several weeks ago, Ocasio-Cortez accused the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency of “human rights violations” for enforcing immigration laws.

She also demanded that the U.S. shift “100 percent of its energy consumption to renewable energy” over the next ten years, urging Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi commit to that promise.