Report: Actress Accusing Michael Avenatti of Domestic Violence Seeks Restraining Order

Mareli Miniutti, a 20-year-old actress from Estonia, reportedly filed a domestic violence restraining order against television lawyer Michael Avenatti after accusing the 2020 Democrat hopeful of domestic violence last week, a report claims.

The Blast writes Miniutti, whose IMDb page credits her as having an “uncredited” role in Ocean’s Eight in 2018, filed the restraining order against Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles on Monday.

In an apparent response to the report, Avenatti reaffirmed his innocence and said he looks forward to “clearing his name.”

“I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated,” he tweeted. “I am a target. And I will be exonerated.”

I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 20, 2018

Avenatti, the lawyer for pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, has previously denied allegations of domestic violence following his arrest near his Los Angeles skyscraper apartment.

“I have never struck a woman, I never will strike a woman,” Avenatti told reporters last Wednesday after being booked and posting $50,000 bail.

Avenatti said he has been an advocate for women’s rights his entire career and is confident that he will be exonerated.

Police did not immediately disclose details about the arrest incident, but Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman, confirmed the victim has visible injuries.

Avenatti became famous representing Daniels, the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election that prevents her from discussing it. She also sued President Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

The Vermont Democratic Party canceled events planned for Friday and Saturday where Avenatti was scheduled to speak, and they refunded ticket sales.