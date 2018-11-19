Report: ‘Impeachment’ Billionaire Tom Steyer Prepares to Launch Presidential Bid

Politico’s Alex Thompson wrote Monday evening:

The former billionaire investor, climate activist and impeachment agitator Tom Steyer will take several steps toward a 2020 presidential bid Tuesday.

That will include a six-figure web ad buy on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram along with a full-page ad in USA Today and other Gannett newspapers outlining a political platform, a revamped TomSteyer.com, and the announcement of five town halls across the country, the first of which will be in the crucial early primary state of South Carolina, according to copies of the ad and platform provided to POLITICO.

The first town hall is set for Dec. 4 in Charleston, S.C., and the next will be in Fresno, Calif., sometime in December, according to Aleigha Cavalier, senior communications adviser for TomSteyer.com who also works for Steyer’s climate-focused group NextGen America. There will be one town hall for each of the “5 rights” on Steyer’s platform: the right to an equal vote, to clean air and water, to learn with pre-K education through college, to a living wage, and to health.