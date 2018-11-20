Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Donald Trump Jokes About Election ‘Recount’ During Turkey Pardon

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a turkey pardoning event as one of the two candidate turkeys Peas stands on a table at the Rose Garden of the White House November 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two turkeys, Peas and Carrots, will spend the rest of their lives in …
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump pardoned a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House on Tuesday and shared some election-themed jokes during the ceremony.

The public voted online to select one of the two turkeys provided for the ceremony, which the White House named “Peas” and “Carrots.”

“That turkey is so lucky,” Trump said, insisting that the elections were “fair.”

He announced the turkey “Peas” as the winner but joked that the turkey “Carrots” contested the election.

“Unfortunately, “Carrots” refused to concede and demanded a recount,” Trump joked but noted that the results of the election did not change.

“Too bad for “Carrots,” he added.

The president also joked that though the two turkeys were pardoned, the House Democrats were sure to continue pursuing them.

“I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas,” he joked as the audience chuckled. “Unfortunately, I can’t guarantee that they won’t be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit. Always happens.”

.