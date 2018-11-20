Koch Brothers: Congress Must ‘Seize’ Lame-Duck Session, Pass DACA Amnesty

The GOP megadonor billionaire Koch brothers are asking the Republican-controlled Congress to “seize” upon the lame-duck session to pass amnesty for more than a million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
The Koch brothers’ network of libertarian organizations — including the LIBRE Initiative, Freedom Partners, and Americans for Prosperity — have sent a letter to Congress asking that an amnesty deal is passed before the new year when Democrats will take the majority in the House.
The deal the Koch brothers are asking for is to tie a small portion of border wall funding to an amnesty for up to 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the DACA program.
“As part of this appropriations process, Congress is expected to debate the issue of immigration–particularly additional funding for border security,” the Koch network officials write. “Congress should seize this opportunity to act on another immigration priority with strong support among the American people: a solution for the Dreamers.”
“These young people, brought here as children, continue to live in uncertainty as their status is in jeopardy,” they continue. “Their ability to plan for the future and contribute to the nation remains limited until Congress passes legislation resolving their legal status. Lawmakers can provide that certainty to them, their families, and their communities by reaching across the aisle on this important bipartisan effort–now.”
As Breitbart News reported, since the midterm elections earlier this month, the Koch brothers have been relentlessly advocating for the GOP to pass a DACA amnesty plan and their agenda of prison reform that will reduce mandatory minimum sentences and end mandatory life sentences for three-time, repeat felons.
Pro-American Reformers: Stealth Amnesty Bills Coming in Lame-Duck Session https://t.co/PZb7oMkZbQ via @BreitbartNews @NeilMunroDC
— FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) November 11, 2018
Pro-American immigration reformers warned last week that the GOP, Democrats, political donor class, big business interest groups, and the open borders lobby would attempt to sneak a stealth DACA amnesty bill through Congress before the new year.
Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.
The Koch brothers have said they oppose President Trump’s plan to end chain migration. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.
Most recently, the Koch brothers have attacked Trump’s efforts to create an immigration system that works in the interest of American citizens and workers. The plutocrats oppose the administration’s plan to stop permanently resettling welfare-dependent legal immigrants in the U.S. and ending the country’s anchor baby policy which rewards the children of illegal aliens with birthright citizenship.
