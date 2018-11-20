Menu
Study: 97.8% of Mass Shootings Since 1950 Occurred in ‘Gun-Free Zones’

Drug and gun free school zone signs are shown as students play basketball at an elementary school Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2004, in Phoenix. Parents trying to get reports on violence and drugs at their kid's schools stand a good chance of having their intentions examined when they ask for public …
AP Photo/Matt York

Findings from the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) show that 97.8 percent of mass shootings over a 68-year period occurred in “gun-free zones.”

The study covers 1950 through May 2018. Otherwise, it would also include the November 7, 2018, mass public attack at Borderline Bar & Grill, in which 12 were killed. The November 19, 2018, attack at Chicago Mercy Hospital, where three were killed, would not be listed because it does not meet FBI criteria for a mass shooting, but it should, nevertheless, be noted that Borderline Bar and Mercy Hospital were both state-mandated gun-free zones.

According to CPRC, 97.8 percent of mass public shootings from 1950 to May 2018 occurred in gun-free zones. These include the Virginia Tech University attack, which killed 32 (April 16, 2007); the Fort Hood attack, which killed 13 (November 5, 2009); the Aurora movie theater attack, which killed 12 (July 20, 2012); the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack, which killed 26 (December 12, 2014); the D.C. Navy Yard attack, which killed 13 (September 16, 2013); the Chattanooga military base attack, which killed 5 (July 16, 2015); the Umpqua Community College attack, which killed 9 (October 1, 2015); the San Bernardino attack, which killed 14 (December 2, 2015); the Orlando Pulse attack, which killed 49 (June 12, 2016); the Parkland high school attack, which killed 17 (February 14, 2018); and the Santa Fe High School attack, which killed 10 (May 18, 2018).

For the purposes of highlighting errors in a report by Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety, CPRC also shows figures for a condensed time frame, from January 1998 to December 2015, demonstrating that even in that shorter period, 96.2 percent of all mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones.

