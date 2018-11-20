Tom Steyer Publishes Thanksgiving Guide to Convincing Relatives to Impeach Trump

Left-wing billionaire mega-donor Tom Steyer kicked off his highly-anticipated advertising blitz this week by publishing a Thanksgiving guide to talking about impeaching President Donald Trump with family and friends.

The guide was published on Steyer’s “Need to Impeach” website, part of a campaign on which he spent more than $100 million in 2018 to convince Democratic Party candidates to Congress to back his calls for impeaching Trump.

The guide includes “resources to help you talk about impeachment,” including a link to Steyer’s op-ed in the New York Times the day after the midterm election, and a detailed comparison between Richard Nixon and Trump.

In addition, Steyer launched a new “Five Rights” campaign at tomsteyer.com on Tuesday, a precursor to what is likely to become a presidential campaign site.

Every American needs #The5Rights to be truly free to reach their potential — these are fundamental rights that cannot be taken away. Our country faces urgent challenges that the new Congress must be prepared to address.

Steer’s “five rights” are: the right to an “equal vote”; the right to clean air and clean water; the right “to learn”; the right to a “living wage”; and the right to “health.”

A short biographical paragraph introduces Steyer: “Tom Steyer saw firsthand how our economic system failed working people while helping only those at the top. He stepped down as CEO of his investment firm in 2012 to dedicate his time to philanthropy, political action, and making America prosperous for everyone.”

