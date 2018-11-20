Watch Live: President Donald Trump Pardons Turkey at the White House

President Donald Trump will pardon one of two turkeys from South Dakota at the White House on Tuesday, continuing the annual Thanksgiving tradition.

The turkeys are named “Peas” and “Carrots” — one of which will be chosen as the official White House turkey based on online voting from the public.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. Eastern. At that time, a video will appear above.

Which turkey should be pardoned during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony? After the pardoning, Peas and Carrots will live at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2018

Earlier Tuesday, one of the turkeys appeared at the White House press briefing room for a photo shoot.

Surprise White House press briefing https://t.co/m9kCDdJnvX — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 20, 2018

After the pardoning, both turkeys will travel Virginia Tech where they will live out their days at the Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences.