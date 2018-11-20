Menu
Watch Live: President Donald Trump Pardons Turkey at the White House

Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump will pardon one of two turkeys from South Dakota at the White House on Tuesday, continuing the annual Thanksgiving tradition.

The turkeys are named “Peas” and “Carrots” — one of which will be chosen as the official White House turkey based on online voting from the public.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. Eastern. At that time, a video will appear above.

Earlier Tuesday, one of the turkeys appeared at the White House press briefing room for a photo shoot.

After the pardoning, both turkeys will travel Virginia Tech where they will live out their days at the Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences.

