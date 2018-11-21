Donald Trump Fires Back at Supreme Court Justice John Roberts

President Donald Trump fired back at Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday for denying the partisan differences between appointed judges.

“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” Trump wrote.

Roberts criticized the president’s description of a San Francisco judge appointed by former President Barack Obama as an “Obama judge” on Tuesday after he ruled against Trump’s effort to restrict asylum entry for migrants crossing illegally through the Southern border.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a statement. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Roberts said that Americans should be “thankful” for the “independent judiciary” in the United States.

Trump said he supported the idea of an independent judiciary, but that the Ninth Circuit Court continued to rule against his authorities on border security, despite their rulings being overturned by the Supreme Court.

“Please study the numbers, they are shocking,” Trump wrote. “We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!”

Trump also criticized the left-leaning Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, noting that it always ruled against him.

“It’s a disgrace when every case gets filed in the 9th Circuit,” Trump said at the White House. “That’s not law. Every case in the 9th Circuit we get beaten and then we end up having to go to the Supreme Court like the travel ban and we won.”

