Donald Trump Golfs with Jack Nicklaus During Thanksgiving Vacation

President Donald Trump spent the first day of his Thanksgiving vacation golfing with golf legend Jack Nicklaus on Wednesday.

The White House said that Trump and Nicklaus were joined by his son Gary, and his grandson G.T.

The group spent about six hours at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, which was designed by Nicklaus.

The course is just a few minutes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club where he and his family is spending their vacation.

Trump and Nicklaus have been friends for many years and share a great love of the game of golf.

“People like Jack, they have a desire to win,” Trump said in a 2017 Golf Channel special on Nicklaus’ life. “They never give up, they never quit. He’s a man that’s led a truly exemplary life; his family, his work ethic, his championship status. He’s a very exceptional man.”