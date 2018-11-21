Police in Warren, Ohio, praised a homeowner who shot a home invasion suspect in order to defend his family early Tuesday morning.

WKBN reports that Ken and Heather York were asleep when their dog began to growl and they heard the sound of glass breaking. Ken observed, “He was making all kinds of noise. I thought burglars were supposed to be quiet.”

Ken then armed himself and confronted the suspect, 48-year-old Billy Morrow, Sr.

Ken said Morrow looked at the gun and allegedly said, “What size gun is that?” Ken responded, “Big enough to kill you.” He said Morrow responded by allegedly charging at him.

So Ken fired once, striking Morrow in the arm, ending the alleged threat.

Afterward Ken said, “What are you supposed to do? I can buy other sh**, but I can’t replace my life or hers.”

The Youngstown Vindicator reports that Warren Police Department Capt. Robert Massucci said Ken fired “just out of fear of this guy.” Massucci praised the way York handled the situation.

