Special counsel Robert Mueller did not ask President Trump to answer any questions about obstruction of justice, according to Axios.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced on Tuesday that Trump had submitted his written answers to Mueller in response to his written questions regarding his probe into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Axios reported, “The high-stakes exchange with Mueller included no questions or answers about obstruction of justice.”

However, he said, “I can’t tell you he’s given up on obstruction.”

Giuliani said Trump’s team would resist answering questions regarding obstruction, which they argue “doesn’t exist.”

“I don’t think they have any evidence of collusion of any kind. I think their obstruction case, as a legal matter, doesn’t exist,” he said.

If Mueller subpoenaed the president, he said, “I think that he would not win a legal battle if he did that, and I think it would consume months.”

“I don’t think he has any way to compel testimony on obstruction because the argument of executive privilege would be very, very strong. It all relates to a period of time after he was president.”

Giuliani argued that Trump has answered questions about obstruction via interviews, tweets, and other witnesses.

“And the law definitely requires that if you’re going to subpoena a president, you have to show that you can’t get the information any place else.”

He also expressed doubts that Donald Trump Jr. would be indicted in connection with the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer and lobbyist.

“I don’t see what for,” he said. “The meeting turned out to be a big bust. … It’s a very unattractive crime [for a prosecutor] when somebody meets with you and then you don’t do anything.”

He said Mueller’s questionnaire “looked like a law school exam … one big long group of questions, that were multi-part questions.”

He stated that Mueller asked about two subjects — if Trump knew at the time about his son, Don Jr., meeting with Russians in Trump Tower and about Russia’s release of emails following a press conference in Florida when he said, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing.”

Giuliani said the Mueller team has been very “circumspect.” Concerning if they have confronted him about his attacks against them in the media, he responded, “Hasn’t come up.”