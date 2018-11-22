Donald Trump Thanksgiving Proclamation: ‘Commit to Treating All with Charity’

President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving proclamation on Thursday, urging all Americans to come together to recognize their blessings.

“Let us be mindful of the reasons we are grateful for our lives, for those around us, and for our communities,” Trump wrote. “We also commit to treating all with charity and mutual respect, spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving throughout our country and across the world.”

The president recalled the journey of the Pilgrims who trusted God as they left their country and traveled to America to seek a better life. He also reminded Americans of the historical tradition of Thanksgiving, enshrined by Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

“Thanksgiving Day is a time to pause and to reflect, with family and friends, on our heritage and the sacrifices of our forebearers who secured the blessings of liberty for an independent, free, and united country,” he wrote.

Trump also urged Americans to extend a helping hand to those in need and those who suffered tragedies during the year.

“In the spirit of generosity and compassion, let us joyfully reach out in word and deed, and share our time and resources throughout our communities,” he wrote. “Let us also find ways to give to the less fortunate — whether it be in the form of sharing a hearty meal, extending a helping hand, or providing words of encouragement.”

The president also paid a special tribute to members of the armed forces and the law enforcement communities.

“Because of the men and women in uniform who volunteer to defend our liberty, we are able to enjoy the splendor of the American life,” he wrote. “We pray for their safety, and for the families who await their return.”

The president also wished all Americans a Happy Thanksgiving on Twitter.