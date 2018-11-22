Donald Trump Visits Coast Guard for Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump visited the Coast Guard on Thursday, wishing members a happy Thanksgiving.

The president traveled to Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Florida, thanking the members for all they had done to assist victims in the recent hurricanes.

“If you were doing a brand, they would say this is one of the great brand increases,” Trump said. “Nobody has gone up more than the Coast Guard.”

Trump also invited the Coast Guardsmen to his golf club.

“Anybody that wants to go, you go,” he said, “If you break par, I’ll give you $100.”

Earlier in the day, Trump held a teleconference with members of the United States military around the world.

The president spoke with soldiers from Afghanistan and Kuwait, praising them for their commitment to the missions overseas to destroy the Islamic State and fight terrorism in Afghanistan.

“We thank God for the blessings for having you people be our heroes,” Trump said, extending his greetings from the United States and their families and loved ones.

He also spoke to Navy sailors aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, praising them for their commitment to Reagan’s principle of “peace through strength.”

Trump noted that he had deployed troops to the border this year, telling the troops overseas that they were also protecting the United States.

“We took old broken wall, and we wrapped it with barbwire plus,” he said. “Nobody is getting through these walls, and we’re going to make sure that they are the right people.”

The president hinted that he might even travel overseas to visit the troops in the future.

“Maybe I’ll even see you over there; you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.