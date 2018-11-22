Donald Trump Invites the Press for Thanksgiving Dinner at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump extended an invitation to the media on Thursday, welcoming them for Thanksgiving dinner at his club at Mar-a-Lago.

The dinner at Mar-a-Lago was off the record, but all of the media outlets paid for the journalists’ dinner, according to a New York Times reporter present for the Thanksgiving evening

Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stopped by and wished the press a happy Thanksgiving.

Later in the evening, reporters were brought into the ballroom where the Trump family was celebrating Thanksgiving.

The Trump’s menu included:

Full salad bar including Caesar, wedge, tomato/mozzarella, and Greek salads, deviled eggs, and duck prosciutto & melon. Chilled seafood display w Florida stone crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp, and clams. A carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon. Entrees of Chilean Sea bass, Red Snapper, Braised short ribs. Sides include whipped potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables and traditional stuffing.

There was a performance of “Music of the Night” from Phantom of the Opera as the press pool entered, a song that the president chose for the occasion.

(The press confirmed later that romaine lettuce was not used in any of the Thanksgiving dishes.)