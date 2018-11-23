Menu
'Time for Action': Donald Trump Demands Congress Pass Wall Funding

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

President Donald Trump urged Republicans and Democrats to come together to pass border security legislation.

“After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!”

The president indicated that he wants the package to include funding for his long-promised wall on the southern border.

On Thanksgiving, Trump told reporters that a partial government shutdown over security funding may happen if Democrats continue to resist his border security proposals.

“The wall is just a part of border security, a very important part, the most important part,” he said. “But could there be a shutdown? There certainly could, and it will be about border security.”

