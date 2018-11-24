President Donald Trump blasted “FAKE NEWS” of tension with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Friday, countering it with praise.

“I am extremely happy and proud of the job being done by @USTreasury Secretary @StevenMnuchin1,” wrote Trump. “The FAKE NEWS likes to write stories to the contrary, quoting phony sources or jealous people, but they aren’t true. They never like to ask me for a quote b/c it would kill their story”:

The president’s tweet appeared to reference, at least in part, a Wall Street Journal article claiming Trump blamed Mnuchin for the appointment of a Federal Reserve chairman who has been raising interest rates. The article asserts that Trump praises Mnuchin publicly while dinging him privately to advisers.

“[Mnuchin’s] efforts to craft a China trade deal have come up short,” the article states in reference to Mnuchin’s leading role in U.S.-China trade negotiations. “At least three times since the spring, Mr. Mnuchin has worked with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to start negotiations to settle the trade fight after Mr. Trump had threatened to levy tariffs, only to have Mr. Trump ultimately reject a potential deal and impose the levies.”

